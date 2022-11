Former chairman of the Mafdal religious Zionist party, Brigadier General Effi Eitam told Kan Moreshet that chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, should not pressure Netanyahu to attain the position of Defense Minister.

"He can be defense minister, but he's making a mistake by pressuring Netanyahu," said Eitam. "He is young, people will be out to get him."