Ma'ariv reported that sources familiar with the details of the coalition negotiations estimate that Bezalel Smotrich is not necessarily locked into his demand to receive the treasury or security portfolios.

Senior officials in the coalition, who spoke with him recently, testified that his heart's desire is to head the Israel Lands Authority, which fits his ideology on the subject of preserving Israeli territorial integrity. Therefore, they estimate that if he is offered an improved package that will include the Transportation and Infrastructure portfolios, including energy, water and more, along with representation of the Lands Authority, he may agree to give up on the security and treasury ministries.