Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he would not testify before the House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, saying Congress "has no right to my testimony."

In an interview with CBS News, as quoted by Reuters, Pence said it would establish a "terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House."