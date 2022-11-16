At the end of a security situation assessment conducted by the Chief of Staff, the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories announced this evening (Wednesday) that hundreds of entry, work and residence permits in Israel will be denied for family members of the terrorist who carried out yesterday's attack in Ariel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz confirmed the decision. This is in continuation of policy over the past year according to which entry into Israel of approximately 3,000 relatives of Palestinian terrorists who carried out attacks against Israeli citizens and the security forces was prevented.