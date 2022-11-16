Labor Party chairman, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli responded to the clashes among the opposition parties and said: "I call on my friends in Yesh Atid and in the National Unity faction to stop bickering in public and join us in the fight. We in the Labor faction are preparing for an uncompromising fight against the dangerous and anti-democratic legislative blitz that Netanyahu and his extremist partners are planning for us.

Knesset members Gilad Kariv and Efrat Raiten will hold an emergency conference next week together with academics, civil society organizations and the general public to formulate courses of action to stop the passing of the over-ride bill. Calling on Lapid and Gantz, she said, "Don't let your ego rule you. Our democracy is at stake. Don't let them crush it. Show leadership and responsibility.'' .