MK Michal Shir was asked on Radio 103FM about her move from Tikva Hadasha to Yesh Atid. She said: "I moved with my friend Gideon Sa'ar to Tikva Hadasha and we simply split up - he split to Benny Gantz and I went to Yesh Atid."

"I was satisfied with Lapid as Prime Minister," she continued. "In four months, he did what had never been done here in 15 years."