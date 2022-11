The Judea and Samaria United Hatzalah (largest volunteer first response organization) ambulance team provided first aid at the scene of an accident on Highway 60 near the Bar-On Industrial Park at Kedomim.

Shmulik Agassi, head of the Lev HaShomron branch of United Hatzalah, said: "With the help of IDF medical teams, we gave first aid to the driver of the car, 32, who was moderately injured and was taken by the Red Crescent to a hospital in Nablus."