A serious car accident occurred this morning (Wednesday) between an IDF vehicle and a civilian bus in the south of Israel. The IDF vehicle was on patrol on a military base access road in the south of Israel. The car accident occurred between the vehicle and a civilian bus. The incident is being investigated.

In the accident, an IDF soldier was seriously injured, a female IDF soldier was moderately injured, and five other soldiers were slightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to hospital and their families were notified.