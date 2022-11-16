Israeli officials commented a short time ago on the attack on the tanker near Amman and stated that "the attempt to present the attack as related to Israel is wrong. This is not an Israeli-owned tanker and the connection to the company that owns the tanker is very small."

The sources, however, stated that "this is another incident that proves that Iran acts as a global exporter of terrorism."

The attack was carried out using an Iranian anti-tank missile used by the Russians in the war against Ukraine.

"This is another incident showing that Iran harms global freedom of navigation. Iran undermines security in the Gulf and at the same time undermines stability during the World Cup."

The sources also point out that "the incident aimed, among other things, to divert attention from the failed attack on an Israeli businessman in Georgia."