This year, there was an increase in the number of pedestrians killed on the roads - and in the number of people killed in accidents involving a heavy vehicle.

According to National Road Safety Authority data, the deadliest month this year was May - in which 37 people were killed, nine more than the same month last year.

In the month of April, which is known for high numbers of road fatalities due to the Passover holiday which is usually included in it, 34 people were killed on the roads. 32 people were killed in August and September.