The Unit of International Crime Investigations in Lahav 433 (known as the Israeli FBI) reported this morning (Wednesday) that it arrested five people for questioning on suspicion of importing dozens of kilograms of cocaine. Among those arrested is the father of actor and singer Ben Zini.

The cocaine was smuggled on ships carrying coal that docked at the port of Haifa.

The detention of the five suspects was extended for eight days at the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court.