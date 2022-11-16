As of mid-November, about 61,000 thousand Jews have immigrated to Israel since the beginning of the 2022 year. This is according to data published this morning by Ofek Israel - the Company for Encouraging Aliyah to Israel.

According to the featured data, 3,280 Jews have immigrated from North America, i.e. Canada and the US, 493 from Great Britain, 1,957 from France, and 1750 from Belarus.

14,450 new immigrants have arrived from Ukraine, and over 32,000 from Russia.

1,000 arrived from Argentina, 411 from South Africa, and another 3,800 from other countries worldwide.