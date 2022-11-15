UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority Tor Wennesland condemned the terrorist stabbing attack in which three people were murdered in Ariel Thursday.

"I am appalled by today's attack by a Palestinian near the Ariel settlement that claimed the lives of 3 Israelis. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. There can be no justification for acts of violence against civilians, which must be unequivocally condemned by all," Wennesland said.