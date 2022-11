Prime Minister Lapid slammed the US Administration's decision to launch an FBI investigation into the death of Al Jazeera Shireen Abu Aqleh during the swearing-in ceremony for the 25th Knesset Tuesday.

"The soldiers of the IDF will not be investigated by the FBI nor by any foreign body and foreign country, however friendly it may be. We will not abandon our soldiers to foreign investigations and our strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans at the appropriate levels." Lapid said.

