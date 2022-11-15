Speaking at a meeting of the Religious Zionism party today, party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich said that as terrorism raises its head again and again, the country needs to "move from a defensive position to an attacking one.

"We are seeing more and more terrorist attacks, especially in Judea and Samaria - stabbings, shootings, rammings, stone-throwing... We have to put an end to all of this. And in order to achieve that, we must move from the defensive to the offensive, we must pursue terrorists and all those who dispatch them, and act decisively and with energy against terrorism."