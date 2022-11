Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has issued a further statement on today's terrorist attack in Ariel, which left three people dead and another four wounded.

"Three Jews were murdered in this despicable terrorist attack this morning," he said. "This was an early warning call to the future government -- we must pass a law establishing the death penalty for terrorists. This will bring an end to terrorism. Only an iron hand will stop terrorism."