The Nahala movement has issued a statement in response to today's deadly terrorist attack that left three people dead and four injured, some seriously.

"Alongside stopping terrorism with a harsh and immediate response, there is the appropriate Zionist response to this murder, which is to establish new communities.

"The new government must restore our national pride, our deterrence - and the main thing that will settle the score is to establish a new community and create new lives.

"The Jewish People chose to vote out the Lapid-Gantz government, and in the next few days, a right-wing government will be established, and it is vital that it should focus on the issue of the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, whose contribution to the stemming of terrorism is indisputable."