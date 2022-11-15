According to a senior police source, the entire terrorist attack unfolded over just 20 minutes.

"The attack was supposed to have ended within the industrial zone," he said. "Twenty minutes passed from the first stabbing until the terrorist was neutralized.

"The security guard who shot into the air did not chase after the terrorist - instead, he tried to treat his wounded colleague. The terrorist then started running toward the nearby gas station just seventy meters away, where he stabbed and murdered two civilians."