Unlike Arab MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta'al), Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Walid Taha did consent to be photographed with Israeli flags in the background, today at the Knesset where MKs are being sworn into the new government.

Ra'am, unlike the Joint List, joined the outgoing coalition, breaking with the long-standing tradition of Arab parties of not joining any Israeli government.