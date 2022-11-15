Beit El council head calls for 'immediate change in security policies'

Shai Alon, the head of the Beit El local council, called for a new approach in the wake of today's deadly terrorist attack in Ariel, Samaria, which left three people dead and another three injured.

"The incoming government must implement immediate changes in our security policies in Judea and Samaria," he said. "It's time we tried something different. Something harsh, determined, and uncompromising.

"It's time we had full Israeli control without shame or apologies. The approach used by the current government led only to a severe deterioration in the security situation. Who could have believed that meetings with Abu Mazen wouldn't help?"