EU ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev has issued a statement following this morning's deadly terrorist attack that left two people dead and four more wounded.

Unconfirmed reports refer to the death of a third victim.

"Sad morning as at least 3 Israelis were killed, and others wounded, by a despicable ramming and stabbing attack outside Ariel. I condemn all acts of violence unreservedly. Condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured."