The Torat Lehima organization issued a statement in response to this morning's terrorist attack in Ariel that has left two people dead and another four wounded, some seriously.

"This 'co-existence at any price' agenda pursued by our failed Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, has exacted a steep price in Jewish blood, shed by one or two terrorists out of the tens of thousands still out there.

"Why can a potential terrorist who ends up confirmed as a terrorist, get anywhere near Jews? This Oslo perception that still holds sway over a large part of our senior command, via funds and foreign sources of money, should be reversed once and for all by the incoming government, whose central task will be to move from simply absorbing blows and defending ourselves, to attacking and destroying Arab nationalist terrorism in all areas between Jordan and the sea."