Responding to this morning's terrorist attack in Ariel, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated:

"Israeli citizens got up today to a hard and painful morning. A despicable terrorist committed a terrorist attack in Ariel.

"In the name of the Israeli government and the State of Israel, I send my condolences to the families of those who were murdered and I wish those injured a full recovery.

"We will fight terrorism without cessation with the full force of the IDF, the Shabak, and the entire security apparatus. In recent times we succeeded in dismantling terrorist infrastructure but this is a battle that needs to be fought anew every single day.

"Our security forces work around the clock to protect Israeli citizens and to damage terrorist infrastructure, in every place, at every time."