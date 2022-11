Outgoing Meretz MK Yair Golan told Radio 103FM today that appointing Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich as Defense Minister would present a "mortal threat" to the country.

"Smotrich Defense Minister? That's a mortal danger," Golan said. "We've already seen what happens when someone with no knowledge takes that position, and Smotrich doesn't have the required knowledge."