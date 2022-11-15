MK Orit Strook has responded to this morning's terrorist attack in the city of Ariel in Samaria.

"The attack in Ariel is yet another stark warning of the deteriorating security situation which requires us to find a new approach," she said.

"We were elected to bring substantive change to the way in which we treat terrorists, those who dispatch them, those who support them, and those who pay them," Strook added. "The general public has spoken. Now it is our turn. This is what we were sent here for. I salute those who eliminated the terrorist, and I pray for the recovery of the victims."