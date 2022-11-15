Incoming MK and head of the United Torah Judaism party Yitzhak Goldknopf has issued a statement following this morning's terrorist attack in the Samarian city of Ariel.

"On the day on which Knesset members are being sworn into office, we receive a painful reminder of the reality in which we live. Our cruel enemy offers us no respite. I congratulate all those who contributed to the neutralization of the terrorist and the saving of lives, and I call on the Prime Minister to respond with harsh measures against this terrorism that constantly rises up against us.

"The time has come to put an end to the restrained response of the outgoing government and to act with strong determination against terrorist organizations. I am now on my way to the Kotel Hama'aravi where I will pray for the recovery of those wounded."