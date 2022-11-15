The IDF spokesperson has released an additional statement relating to this morning's terrorist attack, confirming that just one terrorist was involved.

"Following the initial report regarding a stabbing attack near the Ariel industrial zone, it was determined that a terrorist arrived at the entrance gate to the zone and stabbed civilians in the area. Other civilians were stabbed at a nearby gas station. The terrorist fled the scene and was neutralized afterwards. IDF soldiers are searching the area. Details to follow."