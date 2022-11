Otzma Yehudit party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to this morning's terrorist attack in Ariel, saying:

"Terrorism is not a decree that cannot be rescinded, and we will do everything in order to put an end to it and to restore security to Israeli citizens.

"At this difficult time, I am praying, along with all of the Jewish People, for the recovery of those wounded in the attack."