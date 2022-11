Religious Zionism party chief MK Bezalel Smotrich has responded to this morning's terrorist attack in the city of Ariel, Samaria, in which five people were injured, two critically.

"On the first day of the new Knesset, we receive a painful reminder of the most important issue on the agenda," he said. "We must restore security to all Israeli citizens and restore the deterrence we have lost.

"I wish a speedy and full recovery to all of the victims," he added.