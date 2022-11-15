Initial investigations have indicated that the terrorist attacks that occurred earlier this morning in Samaria began with a stabbing at the entrance to the Ariel industrial zone, where two people were injured.

The terrorist then stole a car and drove to the nearby gas station, where he stabbed another two people, before driving away via Road 5, driving on the wrong side of the road and causing a serious collision which left another person seriously wounded.

It was there that the terrorist was shot and neutralized by security forces.