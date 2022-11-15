Yesterday, the Israeli government signed a statement of principles with two foreign companies for the development of offshore Israeli gas fields.

The agreements were signed with the French company TotalEnergies and the Italian company ENI.

"Following our agreement with Lebanon, we are working to ensure our economic rights in this area," said Lior Shilat, the director-general of the Energy Ministry. "This statement of principles, along with the detailed agreement that will follow if gas is indeed found in the reserves, will enable the development of a cross-border reservoir between enemy countries, something which is unprecedented in the world energy market."