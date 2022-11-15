Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan has blamed the outgoing government for today's serious terrorist incident in which three people were stabbed and one was wounded critically.

"This is the result of the loss of deterrence and governance under the outgoing government," he said. "The incoming government must act as a nationalist government and must turn things around. It is Abu Mazen [PA chief Mahmoud Abbas] who is behind these ongoing attacks, this terrorist in a suit. The Israeli government must make him a security target.

"It is the Palestinian Authority that is behind this latest wave of attacks," he continued, "not local thugs. The incoming government must restore our national pride and respect, and this will prevent future terrorist attacks."