Yaffa Deri, the wife of Shas party chief Aryeh Deri, told Kan Reshet Bet this morning that her husband intends to serve as Finance Minister in the new government.

"Aryeh isn't going to take the Defense portfolio," she said, referring to reports suggesting that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has pressured Deri to do so. "He would be capable of filling that role, but he won't as it's not the place for him.

"He wants to help the weaker strata of society," she continued. "Therefore, from his point of view, he's heading to the Finance Ministry."