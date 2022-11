Famous Israeli singer Eyal Golan has arrived a police station in Tel Aviv in the first step in the inquiry relating to two complainants against him, T and N, in the "Party Games" case.

Dozens of protesters outside the police station chanted "You are not alone" and "Eyal Golan, it's time to pay the bill." Across the street, a counter-demonstration was organized at which people chanted: "Don't speak on our behalf."