MK-designate Almog Cohen of the Otzma Yehudit party has criticized the decision of the United States to investigate the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu-Aqleh in an exchange of fire in Jenin earlier this year.

"We will not cooperate with the Americans," Cohen told Galei Tzahal. "They are our allies, but this investigation harms our soldiers. I rely on the IDF to conduct a comprehensive investigation. This delegitimization on the part of the Americans is extremely serious."