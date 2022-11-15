The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornichuk, has been summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry today, for what is known as an "official reprimand," following Ukraine's vote in the United Nations last week in support of the Palestinian motion to refer the question of Israeli's "occupation" of Judea and Samaria to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Speaking to Kan News, Kornichuk said that the meeting at the Ministry had been arranged prior to the U.N. vote, and had only been confirmed afterward. He added that he would also have strong words for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, on the matter of an increase in the number of Ukrainians wishing to immigrate to Israel whose visa applications have been rejected.