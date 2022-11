Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, weighed in on the announcement yesterday that the United States plans to open an investigation into the death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu-Aqleh.

"This is a blatant violation of Israeli sovereignty," he said. "We must not cooperate with them. Such actions taken by the FBI are not compatible with the relations between two allied countries."