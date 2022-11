The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, its Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the EU said it was targeting Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Hossein Salami because the corps “supervises the development of Iran’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) program as well as the transfer of UAVs abroad.”