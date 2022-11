Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Prime Minister-designate, has invited the wives of all the heads of potential coalition parties to a meeting.

Present at the meeting were Yaffa Deri, the wife of Shas head Aryeh Deri; Rivka Goldknopf, the wife of UTJ head Yitzhak Goldknopf; Ayala Ben-Gvir, the wife of Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir; and Galit Maoz, the wife of Noam party head Avi Maoz.

The wife of Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich was unable to attend for personal reasons.