Marouan Tamimi, a 20-year-old resident of Jerusalem, has been indicted for his role in a terrorist attack that took place at the entrance to Shuafat and left IDF soldieer Noa Lazar dead.

Tamimi, along with Uday Tamimi, is accused of having procured weapons which were used in the attack and of being in the car with the shooter and planning an additional attack, which thankfully failed to be brought to fruition.