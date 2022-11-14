The Israeli National Security Council issued a statement Monday afternoon, reiterating its warnings regarding travel to Turkey, following Sunday's deadly bombing in Istanbul.

The NSC said that a level-three travel warning, imposed prior to Sunday's bombing over threats to Israeli visitors, remains in place for Turkey.

Israelis are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Turkey, the NSC said, adding that Israelis visiting Turkey should exercise caution, adhere to local security recommendations, and maintain a heightened awareness when in public areas.