A terrorist who set fire to the Mitzpeh Ziv synagogue in the community of Maaleh Hever in the Hebron Hills a year ago has agreed to a plea bargain.

The case was heard in the Military Court of Judea, and the terrorist was sentenced to 18 months behind bars and fined 12 thousand shekels.

"Considering the evidence in this case, this is a reasonable outcome," said attorney Haim Bleicher of Honenu. "We will continue to do what we can to see that harsher sentences are imposed in order to obtain the maximum deterrence."