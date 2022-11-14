Dozens of parents from the Negev region are demonstrating this morning outside the Beer Sheva District Court in protest at the lenient sentence handed down to a Bedouin who raped a 10-year-old girl in her own home.

Activists are holding signs on which are written, "Today it's their daughter - tomorrow it will be yours," and "You are not alone."

"This lenient sentence handed down to the minority member who raped a ten-year-old girl in her own bed cries to the heavens," said the leaders of the Forum for the Development of the Negev. "We call on the State Prosecution Service to reconsider this decision and impose a more severe sentence for this despicable criminal. We will not rest until justice is served."