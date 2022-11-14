Yesterday, a protest was held outside the District Court following the handing down of a sentence perceived as mild to a Bedouin found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in her home in the south of the country.

The head of the Committee of Women's Organizations, Oshrit Stabon, participated in the protest.

"The message being sent screams out to the heavens with the blatant absence of all female Knesset members who are once again turning a blind eye to women in distress," she said.

"I simply cannot comprehend how the hand of the female judge did not tremble as she signed on this ruling," she added. "This is not 'just' another shocking rape or serious sexual assault - it's nationalistically motivated terrorism in every respect."