Following their meeting with Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich, rabbis of the Religious-Zionist movement publicized an announcement.

"The rabbis call on the head of the Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, to absolutely insist on be appointed as Defense Minister [in the next government], in order to enhance the security of the State of Israel, to build confidence in the IDF, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and to regularize the status of the settlements in Judea and Samaria," they wrote.

"The rabbis ask that the party also insist on being given the portfolios of Education and Religious Affairs, and stress that there is supreme importance to Religious Zionism leading the efforts to enhance the Jewish identity of the state in the spirit of the Torah of Eretz Yisrael.

"The rabbis make a personal appeal to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him to recognize the strength, values, and cooperative spirit of Religious Zionism that gained the confidence of more than half a million voters and received 14 seats," they concluded.