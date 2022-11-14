The Transportation Ministry has announced that on December 2, a special "express lane" will be opened on Highway 1, for the use of public transportation and shared vehicles, designed to allow such vehicles to avoid the usual traffic jams on the main highway between Tel Aviv and the capital, Jerusalem.

The express lane, "Netiv Plus," will stretch from the Daniel interchange until the entrance to the Harel tunnel and will operate between Sunday and Thursday inclusive, between 06:30 and 09:30, and on Friday between 12:00 and 17:00 (until Shabbat begins). At other hours of the day, all vehicles will be permitted to use the lane.

The driver of a private care using the express lane during hours of restricted use will be fined 500 shekels.