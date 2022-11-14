According to a new report in Israel Hayom, various elements within the Likud party are furious with party leader and PM-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, due to his wish to appoint former ambassador Ron Dermer to the position of Foreign Minister.

"If Netanyahu appoints Dermer as Foreign Minister, it will be spiting Likud members who were elected in the party's primaries," sources told the newspaper. "It will also be a deliberate insult to those Likud members who have worked so hard for the party. There's no issue here of handing a portfolio to a coalition partner - Netanyahu just wants to impose him upon us."

Israel Hayom suggests that Likud MKs Amir Ohana and Yariv Levin had been considered top picks for the position.