Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in the protests sparked by the death of a woman in morality police custody, the judiciary's website said, according to AFP.

The unidentified accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth", Mizan Online reported.