The chairman of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir answered MK Ahmed Tibi who was proud of the relationship he had with Yasser Arafat.

"Ahmed, I hope that very soon we will finalize a government. Believe me, you are one of the projects that I will take on - whoever advises Arafat should be in the parliament in Syria, not in Israel," tweeted Ben Gvir