Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar from the National Unity party spoke at the awarding ceremony for the Pillars of Hebrew Law held at the Attorney's House in Tel Aviv, and criticized the moves planned by the new government in the field of law.

"These days to come are not easy days for the important and sensitive system that I have had the privilege of chairing for the past year and a half," Sa'ar said. .

According to Sa'ar, "weakening the judiciary and the legal system and harming their independence will fatally harm the core of the national interest as I understand it. An independent judicial system was and is not only a democratic asset for the citizens of Israel, but also a political asset of inestimable value to the State of Israel.''